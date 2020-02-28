Huntsville World War II hero shares life as black soldier who fought for America in segregation

There are some still among us who were eyewitnesses to the historic moments that literally shaped the future of our country.

Whether they knew it at the time or not, they helped write our American story – for good or bad.

Rothacker Smith – Doc Roc for short - is one of those people.

He is a 96-year-old decorated World War II veteran.

That alone makes him a national treasure. But he was also wounded in combat, taken prisoner, witnessed the atrocities of the Holocaust, and is one of the few surviving “Buffalo Soldiers” still left to tell their stories.

“I had vowed never to cross the Mason-Dixon line going south again in my life,” he told me, while sitting comfortably in his Huntsville home, smack dab in the heart of Dixie.

You see, like many black men in the 1930s and 40s, he had some bad experiences in the South as a young man.

He grew up in the mostly desegregated North, in and around Detroit. In 1943, he was drafted into the Army. He and a handful of black recruits were sent to Georgia to be trained as medics.

He was 21 and had heard about the racial tensions in the South. Now he would experience it first-hand.

“We had various problems because the Army was segregated then, for sure. All of them were Southerners and we were the only group from the North,” he said.

He almost shrugs the memories off; it was so long ago. But a few brutal memories have not faded.

He told me about some black soldiers who had been stationed near the Canadian border.

“And two or three of the guys had married white women who were Canadians, French Canadians, and they came to Georgia to visit their husbands.”

They were lining up to go to town one Saturday afternoon. One interracial couple never made it.

“They killed him that day. And she died the next day.”

World War II was raging in Europe and the Pacific. He was assigned to the 366-th infantry regiment attached to the 92nd division – one of a few segregated all-black units – called the Buffalo Soldiers.

They were first established in the Civil War and remained active until the Army was desegregated in 1948. He expected to fight, but the Army had other ideas.

“They decided that black people were too ignorant to learn to fire these complicated weapons, so they changed us all into Quartermasters.”

By that time, Smith was a trained medic. Still, he was assigned to ferry supplies, drive trucks, and guard munitions dumps. His division was shipped to Europe and Smith found himself in relatively quiet southern Italy with very little to do.

Early in the summer of 1944, June 6th to be exact, he was relaxing under a tree.

“That day, 4,000 while troops were killed on the beaches and I was lying down under a tree enjoying life.”

He didn’t realize it at the time, but D-Day was a turning point for black soldiers, including the 92nd.

“Two months after that they decided, well, we can put some black people in and let them get shot at, too,” he said.

The Army gave them no additional training and sent them to the front lines in northern Italy. They were ordered to hold the small town of Sommocolonia. The Germans were advancing south and the 92nd was helpless to stop them.

“It was so hilly that they could not use their cannons on us. So everything was mortar shells,” he remembers.

The day after Christmas the shelling got worse. Smith and a few other men had taken cover in an abandoned house.

“And I went to the far wall and bent down and a one-twenty millimeter mortar shell burst through the window and peppered me. I was dripping blood from down both my legs. This (right) arm, the elbow was all torn up.” He puts his index finger to the side of his right cheek. “I had a hole in my cheek that later on I could stick my finger in my mouth through that hole.”

He found the strength to bandage his sergeant's wounds, an act that would later earn him a Bronze Star.

With few supplies and little ammunition, the 92nd knew it couldn’t stop the Germans, but they were determined to slow them down.

One of the soldiers, Lt. John Fox, surrounded by the advancing enemy, ordered an artillery strike on his own position, killing himself along with, by some accounts, up to 100 enemy soldiers. When the fighting was done, most of the black soldiers holding the town were dead.

Smith was badly wounded. In what he thought were his final moments, he turned to God.

“The rumor was out that Hitler had issued a standing order to kill all black prisoners. So I start trying to pray. And something kept saying, ‘You’re too late. You should’ve done this last week. You’re gone now.’”

Some of the men wanted to fight their way out. They figured they would be killed anyway. Might as well go out fighting. Smith had another idea.

“The best thing for us is to surrender,” he told his fellow soldiers. “Let them come and take us out. They’ll put us up against that wall and shoot us and it won’t hurt near as bad, because we’re going to be dead anyway.”

The team agreed. They came out of the house with their hands up. Smith remembers a sort of calm coming over him, even as he faced the muzzles of the five armed soldiers in front of him.

“I knew that since God had told me my sins were forgiven, I was free to go to Heaven. So I didn’t care if they shoot me or not. It didn’t make any difference. Jesus was going to be the one to wake me up. I’m about to see Jesus! And I started smiling because I was glad. I’m about to see Jesus!”

But Jesus had other plans for Smith. He and several others were taken prisoner, eventually ending up at a POW camp in southern Germany. The first leg of the trip was on foot. Smith, wounded, was leaning on another soldier. He remembers what the German soldier told his buddy.

“He told him ‘If he can’t hold himself up, shoot him and leave him by the side of the road.’”

Smith prayed again.

“I would ask God to help me to make five steps. And so I would count. One. Two. Three. Four. Five. One. Two. Three. Four. Five. And every count was a prayer.” He said he did that all night long. He was patched up in an Italian hospital and finished the trip to Stalag 7, his POW camp.

Along the way, he remembers seeing boxcars full of Jews at train stations. He passed by “Dachau” concentration camp, “Where you could see the ditches with arms and legs and heads sticking all up,” he said.

He fought the cold, hunger, and bed bugs for four months. Then one morning in late April of 1945, he heard a familiar sound: American tanks approaching fast.

“They came to the gate, and they didn’t bother to open the gate. They just ran over it. And then we saw the swastika come down off the headquarters post and the stars and stripes go up. And that’s when I cried. And I saw other men cry. I didn’t hear anybody shouting. But there were a lot of tears. We were liberated.”

He remembers seeing General George Patton entering the camp that day. The first thing they asked the soldiers was if they had any food. The soldiers threw down some K-rations, which the prisoners, including Smith, eagerly gobbled up. “And they threw it to the guys and the guys would tear it open and just start at one end and eat. And (the soldiers) said, ‘You must be hungry to eat that stuff!’”

He still proudly flies the flag outside his home. Inside his home are his purple heart and a bronze star, among other honors, symbols of his service and sacrifice. And remember that vow he made to never cross the Mason Dixon line again? Well he broke that vow on a road trip to Huntsville after the war. He met, and eventually married, Dorothy, who had graduated from Oakwood University. He became a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He’s earned five degrees - including a PhD. He was a teacher for most of his civilian life, like his father.

He fought segregation and prejudice right here in North Alabama.

“I voted in Michigan, but I couldn’t vote here because of the poll tax,” he said.

A few years before the poll tax was lifted, he took a civics test that allowed him to vote.

“I became the fourth black registered voter in Madison County,” he says proudly.

These days he shares his stories with civic groups, schools and reporters, to keep the memory of the brave men of the 92nd Infantry alive - and to bear witness to what he sees as a larger fight – that is far from over.

“I have seen a lot of changes. And then I’ve seen folk who just could not change.”

It took more than 50 years before the heroic actions of black soldiers in World War II were recognized. In the late 90s - seven Buffalo Soldiers, including Lt. john Fox who died at Sommocolonia, were presented Congressional Medals of Honor for their service and valor.