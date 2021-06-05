Huntsville WWII Veteran celebrates 101st birthday

A Huntsville World War II Veteran celebrated his 101st birthday Saturday!

Sherwin Callander had a get together at his home with friends and family. His granddaughter reached out to us to help him celebrate.

"What's the secret to living to be 101-years-old," WAAY 31's Luke Hajdasz asked Sherwin.

"Secret recipe is whisky and wild, wild women!" said Sherwin.

The self-proclaimed 'Chick Magnet' is celebrating 101 trips around the sun the way anybody else would: with cake, ice cream and good company.

"Best man I know," said Sherwin's "brother by choice" Tom McKinney.

"I mean, he means the world to me. I would do anything for him," said Sherwin's great-grandson Graeme Oakes.

In his younger days, Sherwin was a plumber and even served in World War II. Nowadays, his full-time job is being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"I remember being like 'dang, Papa's old!' I'm like, I don't know how much longer he's going to live! And this is in kindergarten - I just graduated high school," said Oakes.

Sherwin loves jokes and his family. He says he prays every night and is glad to wake up each morning.

Luke asked Sherwin his favorite part of life.

"Living! Nothing better than living," said Sherwin.

Sherwin exercises every day to stay healthy and strong. But laughter may truly be the best medicine.

"I love making people laugh. That's my theory of living. Making somebody else laugh. When they laugh, I laugh," said Sherwin.

In his free time, Sherwin says he likes to play poker, email with friends and spend time with the people in his community.

From all of us at WAAY 31 - Happy Birthday, Sherwin!