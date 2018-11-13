Huntsville Veterans heal from war trauma through travel

Veterans are getting a helping hand on how to heal from their traumatic war experiences. Its thanks to th organization Forever Young Senior Veterans that takes them back to where they served.

Monday night ten percent of the sales at The Casual Pint are went the organization that one 98 year old World War Two veteran told us changed his life.

Sherwin Callander served in the Navy from 1939-45 and was part of the D-Day Invasion. He's experienced things unimaginable to most of us, "when you see someones head blown off, something like that, it just wears on you," said Callander.

Going on trips through Forever Young Senior Veterans has brought closure and healing. "Before I couldn't talk about it. Things I just held inside all the time," said Callander.

The camaraderie of being around other vets also brings healing, "It's just like being back in the service again. We're buddies. We'll do anything for each other," said Callander.

The organization plans on taking Callander and other local WWII vets to Normandy, France next summer.

"The WWII Veterans we're losing them at a rate of 392 a day and so we know that this is probably the last time that a lot of the WWII vets can travel," said Forever Young Senior Veterans Volunteer Elaine Oaks.

Callander said every vet 65 and older, which is the age veterans become eligigble for the trips, should experience the healing power of these trips. "You can't ask for anything better than that. It makes life worth living," said Callander.

On top of the 10 percent of all sales Monday, The Casual Pint has one beer on tap that for every pint sold this week a dollar will go to the organization to take veterans on these healing trips.