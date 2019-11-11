Huntsville Veterans Day Parade honors those who have served

Huntsville is celebrating those who have served our country.

Monday morning, the 2019 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade honored veterans from all over the country. Veterans who served in different wars walked or rode on floats in the parade.

High schools and veteran organizations from across North Alabama also marched. Veterans and community members say it's important to remember the sacrifices soldiers make.

"We need to let everyone know what they do for us, and they're everything, our military. Never forget," said parade participants, Vickie Meader and Buster Mills.

Parade-goers were given flags to wave and help cheer on the veterans.

"We serve to give them the freedom that they have now and hope forever," said a veteran, Donnie Higgins.