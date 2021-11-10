Leaking roof and water damage repaired for free at Huntsville VFW Post

Gentry Isom VFW Post 2702 in Huntsville is plagued with water leaks, damage and mold that the organization just could not afford to fix on their own, now a local company is stepping in to make things right.

“1954 is when she was built, she’s got some age on her," VFW Post Senior Vice Commander Bobby Lee said.

Lee will also tell you this project is serving to repair more than just damaged walls.

“You want people to come in here and have a good time, you want him to feel comfortable but you can't have them walking into a place that’s rundown," Lee added.

Post 2702 located off Memorial Parkway and Sparkman Drive serves more than 500 active members and it's a community gathering spot, but for 8 years, they have not had the resources to fix the leaking roof.

“It cost money to run things, we’ve done our best hold down those costs," Lee said.

That's where C&K Roofing and owner Jim Gentry decided to make things right.

“I look at it is as taking care of my own, I am retired Air Force,” Gentry told WAAY 31 Wednesday.

The roof repairs and water damaged walls being replaced along with the carpet, all free of charge.

"It’s a matter of all military members knowing you help out your brothers," Gentry said.