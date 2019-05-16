Huntsville VA celebrates National Women's Health Week

Women are among the fastest growing veterans demographic according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

This week is National Women's Health Week. Wednesday, the Veterans Affairs Clinic hosted an open house to support women veterans and connect them with health care services.

The open house allowed women to get professional medical counseling. Brochures were displayed to provide health care information. Employees at the Huntsville VA Clinic said their women's health center is unique.

It's separated from the rest of the clinic, women get privacy curtains in patient rooms, and men have to announce if they are entering the women's center.

"Women veterans have very specific health care needs...whether those are mental health care needs, or whether those are medical health care needs. I think that this environment takes care of that with it's privacy and with it's sense of comfort to the women," said VA women's primary care doctor, Tracy Pulliam.

Employees at the women's health care center encourage women to get screenings, including mental health screenings. Doctors at the VA said mental health examinations are important for veterans.