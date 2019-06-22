Huntsville Utilities working on multiple power outages after Friday night storms

Huntsville Utilities issued this press release Saturday morning:

Following severe thunderstorms that passed through Madison County Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are working multiple outages scattered across Madison County.

The fast moving weather system with high winds has left behind down trees and limbs which damaged electric equipment.

While Electric Crews have worked throughout the night to restore service; the morning daylight will allow restoration efforts to move quickly as safely possible as damage is continued to be assessed.

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews will continue to work throughout the day until all affected customers have been restored.

Customers can access service outages on our Outage Map, found here: https://www.hsvutil.org/outagemap/