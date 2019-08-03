Clear

Huntsville Utilities warns of scam

The scammer demands cash and tells customers they must meet him.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Huntsville Utilities is warning customers about a new scam.

The utility says a scammer is contacting business customers demanding immediate payment and threatening to disconnect services. The thief demands cash and tells would-be victims they must meet him and pay up.

According to Huntsville Utilities, one man was conned into agreeing to a meeting and making payment. The customer met the man Saturday and paid more than $400 in cash for his overdue utility bill.

Huntsville Utilities reminds it customers it never calls and demands payment. If you get a call from a scammer, you can call Huntsville Utilities at (256) 535-1200.

