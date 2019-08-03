Huntsville Utilities warns of scam

Huntsville Utilities is warning customers about a new scam.
The utility says a scammer is contacting business customers demanding immediate payment and threatening to disconnect services. The thief demands cash and tells would-be victims they must meet him and pay up.
According to Huntsville Utilities, one man was conned into agreeing to a meeting and making payment. The customer met the man Saturday and paid more than $400 in cash for his overdue utility bill.
Huntsville Utilities reminds it customers it never calls and demands payment. If you get a call from a scammer, you can call Huntsville Utilities at (256) 535-1200.
