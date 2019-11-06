Clear
Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scammers using Cash App

If you believe you've been a victim of this scam, you can contact Cash App's customer support service through the app.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a new tactic being used by scammers.

The company says there are cases of a scammer telling customers they can pay on their accounts using the Cash App, which allows people to send and receive money. 

Huntsville Utilities warns customers it does not accept payments through this app. A spokesperson for the company, Todd Long, says the app’s developer has been informed of the fraudulent activity. 

Huntsville Utilities customers can check the status of their accounts by calling 256-535-1200 or going online to www.hsvutil.org.

