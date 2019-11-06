Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a new tactic being used by scammers.
The company says there are cases of a scammer telling customers they can pay on their accounts using the Cash App, which allows people to send and receive money.
Huntsville Utilities warns customers it does not accept payments through this app. A spokesperson for the company, Todd Long, says the app’s developer has been informed of the fraudulent activity.
If you believe you've been a victim of this scam, you can contact Cash App's customer support service through the app. Huntsville Utilities customers can check the status of their accounts by calling 256-535-1200 or going online to www.hsvutil.org.
Related Content
- Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scammers using Cash App
- Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers
- Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls
- Huntsville Utilities warning customers about disconnection threats
- Huntsville Utilities warns of scam
- Huntsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers
- Huntsville Utilities says scammers are targeting businesses and churches
- Fayetteville scammers pretend to be utility workers
- Huntsville Utilities: Outage impacting more than 1,000 northwest Huntsville customers
- Huntsville Utilities warning about new texting scam