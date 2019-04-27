Huntsville Utilities warning customers about disconnection threats

Huntsville Utilities is receiving numerous reports of scammers targeting customers over the phone, according to a press release issued by the company Saturday.

The scammers call and threaten customers with imminent disconnect unless the customers pays with a pre-paid debit or gift card, said Todd Long, company spokesperson.

In some cases, the caller ID is spoofed to read “Huntsville Utilities.”

Huntsville Utilities does not call customers and threaten imminent disconnect, nor do we ask for payment with pre-paid cards, Long said.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up and contact Huntsville Utilities at 256-53-LIGHT.