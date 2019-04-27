Clear

Huntsville Utilities warning customers about disconnection threats

In some cases, the caller ID is spoofed to read “Huntsville Utilities.”

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities is receiving numerous reports of scammers targeting customers over the phone, according to a press release issued by the company Saturday.

The scammers call and threaten customers with imminent disconnect unless the customers pays with a pre-paid debit or gift card, said Todd Long, company spokesperson.

In some cases, the caller ID is spoofed to read “Huntsville Utilities.”

Huntsville Utilities does not call customers and threaten imminent disconnect, nor do we ask for payment with pre-paid cards, Long said.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up and contact Huntsville Utilities at 256-53-LIGHT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events