Clear

Huntsville Utilities warning about new texting scam

According to Huntsville Utilities, customers are being repeatedly targeted with scams during this holiday season.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Huntsville Utilities is warning customers about a texting scam, an approach which has not been used before. According to a spokesman for HU, a customer received a message which read how "Huntsville Power and Gas" owes them a refund, and then contains a link for the customer to click. The customer knew not to click the link and immediately reported it to Huntsville Utilities.

"Our customers are constantly being targeted, but it has been especially bad this Holiday Season," said Joe Gehrdes, Director of Communications for Huntsville Utilities. If you receive a similar text, do not click the link.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events