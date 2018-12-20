Huntsville Utilities warning about new texting scam

Huntsville Utilities is warning customers about a texting scam, an approach which has not been used before. According to a spokesman for HU, a customer received a message which read how "Huntsville Power and Gas" owes them a refund, and then contains a link for the customer to click. The customer knew not to click the link and immediately reported it to Huntsville Utilities.

"Our customers are constantly being targeted, but it has been especially bad this Holiday Season," said Joe Gehrdes, Director of Communications for Huntsville Utilities. If you receive a similar text, do not click the link.