Huntsville Utilities warn against scam activity

Huntsville Utilities said they've received "reports of increased scam activity."

Posted: May. 11, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Utilties are working to protect customers against scams that target its customers.

In social media posts on Saturday, the utility company said they had received "reports of increased scam activity targeting HU customers this morning."

It said that a caller claims to be with the utility and in some instances, uses a tactic called "spoofing," which can change to caller ID to read "Huntsville Utilities."

It's one of the tactics spotlighted in WAAY 31's investigative series on robocalls.

The utitlity added that the caller may claim that the customer "will be disconnected in a matter of minutes or hours" unless they "go purchase a pre-paid debit/credit/gift card...and give them the card's number.

Huntsville Utilties also put out a warning about scammers back on April 29.

