Huntsville Utilities to resume service disconnections, late fees

Huntsville Utilities is resuming service disconnections and charging late fees for non-payment.

It previously suspended these to help customers dealing with coronavirus-related financial hardships.

The disconnects and late fees will apply to bills issued on or after Aug. 3. Huntsville Utilities says disconnections in August will not include charges that happened during the period of suspension, from Mar. 16 to Aug. 2.

There will be payment arrangements available for charges from the suspension period. You can find more information on that here.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Huntsville Utilities created the COVID19 Financial Assistance Fund to help customers that lost their jobs during the pandemic. To learn how to apply, contact The Salvation Army at 256-536-5576.