Huntsville Utilities to close portions of Memorial Parkway tonight

The closures are expected to last until 3 a.m. Friday.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 2:03 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Rolling lane closures can be expected along portions of Memorial Parkway tonight, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the affected areas if possible.

Huntsville Utilities said it will begin the closures at 8 p.m. Thursday between Hobbs and Winchester roads, on the north- and southbound sides of the parkway for streetlight maintenance. Huntsville Police will be assisting with traffic.

Huntsville Utilities urged drivers to plan alternate routes if possible and for those who must use that portion of the parkway during this time to do so with extreme caution. The maintenance work is expected to last until 3 a.m. Friday.

