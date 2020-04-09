Huntsville Utilities shuts water off for some customers during emergency repairs

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations crews are making emergency water repairs to a service line on Oakwood Avenue.
Water service will be temporarily shut off on these streets:
- Oakwood Avenue
- Darlington Road
- Gaslight Way
- Sandusky Street
- Bankhead Parkway
