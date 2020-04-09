Clear
Huntsville Utilities shuts water off for some customers during emergency repairs

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations crews are making emergency water repairs to a service line on Oakwood Avenue.

Water service will be temporarily shut off on these streets:

  • Oakwood Avenue
  • Darlington Road
  • Gaslight Way
  • Sandusky Street
  • Bankhead Parkway

