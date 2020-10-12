Huntsville Utilities schedules traffic light outage at Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard

Huntsville Utilities says there will be a scheduled traffic light outage Tuesday morning on Zierdt Road.

The light at Zierdt Road and Madison Boulevard will be inoperable starting at 9 a.m. while a new one is being installed. Huntsville Utilities says this portion of the project should be done by 10 a.m., but additional work will impact traffic at the intersection for most of the day.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you do travel through it, use caution as workers will be present.

