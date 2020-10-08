Huntsville Utilities schedules Friday morning traffic signal outages on Whitesburg Drive

Huntsville Utilities says there will be traffic signals out Friday morning on Whitesburg Drive.

The traffic signals at the intersection of Whitesburg Drive at Longwood Drive and Brandon Street will be inoperable from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Huntsville Utilities says crews will be swapping out a transformer bank, and Huntsville police will direct traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and to use caution if they do travel through it.