Huntsville Utilities says scammers are targeting businesses and churches

Huntsville Utilities wants to warn you about scam calls targeting customers.
The provider says the scammers appear to be targeting businesses and churches. Reports say there is a pre-recorded message that tells you they will cut off your utilities if you don't pay.
Huntsville Utilities wants to remind you this is a scam. Hang up, and do not release any personal information.
