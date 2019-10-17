Clear
Huntsville Utilities says scammers are targeting businesses and churches

Huntsville Utilities is alerting customers about scam calls.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Utilities wants to warn you about scam calls targeting customers.

The provider says the scammers appear to be targeting businesses and churches. Reports say there is a pre-recorded message that tells you they will cut off your utilities if you don't pay.

Huntsville Utilities wants to remind you this is a scam. Hang up, and do not release any personal information.

