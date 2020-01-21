Huntsville Utilities says customers impacted by multiple power outages

Update: Huntsville Utilities says TVA was doing work at a substation when the outage occurred.

If you don’t have power, report the outage to 256-53LIGHT (256-535-4448).

Huntsville Utilities provided this statement:

At 10:37am this morning, Huntsville Utilities experienced multiple substation breaker opens following TVA maintenance work at the Central Substation.

While most power was restored in less than five minutes, the Huntsville Primary substation did not immediately reset which caused a service interruption to approximately 30,000 customers.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations Crews responded to the Huntsville Primary substation and restored power to all customers at 11:00am.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

------------

Original story:

Huntsville Utilities says multiple power outages are impacting customers throughout the service area.

The company says initial reports are that the cause is related to a TVA issue.

Huntsville police say drivers should treat all intersections that are out as four-way stops until power is restored.

You can view the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.