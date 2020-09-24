Huntsville Utilities restores power in New Market after vehicle hit pole

Huntsville Utilities has restored power after an outage caused by a wreck.

The outage happened in the New Market community after a vehicle hit a 45-foot pole on Winchester Road at 1:32 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was removed and service was restored to most customers at 2:24 a.m. Huntsville Utilities says crews made final repairs once the scene was safe and power was restored to all customers at 4:22 a.m.

You can find the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.