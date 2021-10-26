Huntsville Utilities responds to water main break

Part of South Huntsville is without water. Its after a water main break along Willis Road early Tuesday morning.

The break has interupted water service, or is causing low pressure on these streets:

Willis Road

Willis Circle

Colice Road

Darnell Street

Shades Crest Road

Alexander Drive

Kennamer Drive

If you live in the area, you'll most likely get water from fire hydrants or temporary brown water when repairs are finished. That should be around noon on Tuesday.

Huntsville Utilities reccommends you run your tap water until the water is clear, after they are finished with repairs.