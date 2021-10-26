Clear

Huntsville Utilities responds to water main break

Seven streets in south Huntsville are impacted by the Tuesday morning main break

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

Part of South Huntsville is without water. Its after a water main break along Willis Road early Tuesday morning.

The break has interupted water service, or is causing low pressure on these streets:

Willis Road

Willis Circle

Colice Road

Darnell Street

Shades Crest Road

Alexander Drive

Kennamer Drive

If you live in the area, you'll most likely get water from fire hydrants or temporary brown water when repairs are finished. That should be around noon on Tuesday. 

Huntsville Utilities reccommends you run your tap water until the water is clear, after they are finished with repairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events