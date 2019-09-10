Update: Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to 750 customers. The company says Tuesday’s storm destroyed equipment in Madison County.
Crews replaced equipment likely struck by lightning in the area of Oakwood Avenue at Andrew Jackson. On Dug Hill Road, the company says a tree took down a utility pole. A tree on Glendale Lane in North Huntsville took out power lines, and high winds brought down two poles on Commercial Drive.
UPDATE: POWER OUTAGES - Madison County
HU Crews still working to restore service to the remaining 750 customers still affected. Downed poles, trees & lines are slowing the recovery efforts, but crews will work through the night until all affected customers are restored.
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 11, 2019
--------------
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities says at the peak of the storm, nearly 5,000 customers were without service due to high winds that downed trees and power lines in some areas.
The company says less than 2,000 customers are still without service. If power lines are down, you are urged to stay away from them. You can report service outages to 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).
--------------
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to multiple power outages scattered across Madison County.
The company says the outages are the result of scattered severe weather passing through the county, and crews will restore service as quickly as safely possible.
POWER OUTAGES - Madison County Currently, Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are responding to multiple power outages scattered across the Madison County service area. The outages are a result of the scattered severe weather currently passing through Madison County. pic.twitter.com/XOABbJB31s
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 10, 2019
Related Content
- Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities responding to Madison power outage
- Huntsville Utilities responds to Owens Cross Roads power outage
- Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages
- Huntsville Utilities: Power outages "likely associated with Tropical (Depression) Barry"
- Huntsville Utilities says damage from lightning strikes caused power outages
- Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities restores power to Meridianville
- Update: Decatur Utilities restores powers after large outage
- Wreck in southwest Huntsville causes power outage