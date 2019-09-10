Clear

Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Update: Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to 750 customers. The company says Tuesday’s storm destroyed equipment in Madison County.

Crews replaced equipment likely struck by lightning in the area of Oakwood Avenue at Andrew Jackson. On Dug Hill Road, the company says a tree took down a utility pole. A tree on Glendale Lane in North Huntsville took out power lines, and high winds brought down two poles on Commercial Drive. 

--------------

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities says at the peak of the storm, nearly 5,000 customers were without service due to high winds that downed trees and power lines in some areas.

The company says less than 2,000 customers are still without service. If power lines are down, you are urged to stay away from them. You can report service outages to 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).

--------------

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to multiple power outages scattered across Madison County.

The company says the outages are the result of scattered severe weather passing through the county, and crews will restore service as quickly as safely possible.

