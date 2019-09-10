Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages

Update: Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to 750 customers. The company says Tuesday’s storm destroyed equipment in Madison County.

Crews replaced equipment likely struck by lightning in the area of Oakwood Avenue at Andrew Jackson. On Dug Hill Road, the company says a tree took down a utility pole. A tree on Glendale Lane in North Huntsville took out power lines, and high winds brought down two poles on Commercial Drive.

UPDATE: POWER OUTAGES - Madison County

HU Crews still working to restore service to the remaining 750 customers still affected. Downed poles, trees & lines are slowing the recovery efforts, but crews will work through the night until all affected customers are restored. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 11, 2019

--------------

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities says at the peak of the storm, nearly 5,000 customers were without service due to high winds that downed trees and power lines in some areas.

The company says less than 2,000 customers are still without service. If power lines are down, you are urged to stay away from them. You can report service outages to 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).

--------------

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to multiple power outages scattered across Madison County.

The company says the outages are the result of scattered severe weather passing through the county, and crews will restore service as quickly as safely possible.

See the outage map here