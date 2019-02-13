Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities crews restore power to Southwest Madison Co.

There was an outage from Martin Road south to Beadle Lane and from Wall Triana Highway east to Zierdt Road.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage was caused by a wreck on Beadle Lane when a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.

----

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in Southwest Madison County from Martin Road south to Beadle Lane and from Wall Triana Highway east to Zierdt Road.

The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Gary T. Whitley, Jr.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events