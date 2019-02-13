UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities crews restore power to Southwest Madison Co.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage was caused by a wreck on Beadle Lane when a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.

----

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in Southwest Madison County from Martin Road south to Beadle Lane and from Wall Triana Highway east to Zierdt Road.

The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Gary T. Whitley, Jr.