Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in the Moores Mill/Chase area from Oscar Patterson Road south to Winchester Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Maysville Road.
The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.
Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Joe Gehrdes. He said the cause is unknown at this time.
