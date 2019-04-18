Clear
Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers

The company’s outage map says at least 1,300 customers are impacted.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in Northwest Huntsville from University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Joe Gehrdes.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Joe Gehrdes.

