Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in Northwest Huntsville from University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.
The company’s outage map says at least 1,300 customers are impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.
Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Joe Gehrdes.
