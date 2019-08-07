Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage

Clear
Posted: Aug 7, 2019 5:08 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage affecting the areas of Northern Madison County and Northwest Huntsville from the Tennessee state line south to Hwy 20 and from Wall Triana Hwy east to Hwy 231/431. 

Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals. Huntsville Utilities says services will be restored as quickly as possible. You can see the company's outage map here.

