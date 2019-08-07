Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage affecting the areas of Northern Madison County and Northwest Huntsville from the Tennessee state line south to Hwy 20 and from Wall Triana Hwy east to Hwy 231/431.
Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals. Huntsville Utilities says services will be restored as quickly as possible. You can see the company's outage map here.
We have a power outage affecting the areas of Northern Madison County and Nothwest Huntsville from the Tennessee state line south to Hwy 20 and from Wall Triana Hwy east to Hwy 231/431. Services will be restored as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/8DPxXbjjmB
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 7, 2019
