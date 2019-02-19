UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities restores power to Meridianville

UPDATE: Crews have restored service to Meridianville. Officials say the outage was caused by severe weather passing through the area.

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in the Meridianville area from Walker Lane south to Bob Wade Land and from Mt. Lebanon Road and Jack Thomas Road east to Winchester Road.

The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Todd Long. He says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.