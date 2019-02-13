Clear
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities responding to Madison power outage

The company’s outage map says as many as 1,300 could be impacted.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

9:28 a.m. update: 

Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should contact 256-53-LIGHT.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is still on site, performing inspections and maintenance.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in Madison including Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road, Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road, Madison Boulevard north to Browns Ferry Road, and County Line Road east to Hughes Road.

The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Todd Long.

