Huntsville Utilities reports thousands of customers without power

Update from Huntsville Utilities:

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are responding to multiple power outages in the service area.

One is impacting the Hazel Green/New Market area and was caused by a vehicle accident on Butler Road.

There is also an outage in southwest Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.

And crews are responding to a power outage in northeast Huntsville from Oakwood Avenue south to McClung Avenue and from California Street east to Monte Sano Mountain. This also affects customer on Monte Sano near the state park.

While the specific cause for the last two outages has not been confirmed, a weather system is currently moving through the service area.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities is reporting power outages for thousands of customers in Madison County.

The outages, which are scattered in the county and range from1 to 5 customers to more than 1,300, likely are connected to the severe weather in the county Tuesday evening.

The largest number of outages are concentrated in the western part of Madison County.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map HERE