Huntsville Utilities reports more than 1,000 customers without power

The cause is unknown at this time.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in North Huntsville from Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and from Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to Huntsville Utilities.

See the outage map here

