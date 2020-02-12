Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in North Huntsville from Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and from Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to Huntsville Utilities.
The cause is unknown at this time.
Related Content
- Huntsville Utilities reports more than 1,000 customers without power
- Huntsville Utilities: Outage impacting more than 1,000 northwest Huntsville customers
- Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages
- Huntsville Utilities says customers impacted by multiple power outages
- Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls
- Huntsville Utilities warning customers about disconnection threats
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities restores power to Meridianville
- Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages
- Why Athens Utilities customers could see higher power bills
- Strong winds leave 6,700 Athens utilities customers without power
Scroll for more content...