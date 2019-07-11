Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages

Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in North Huntsville from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane.
Smaller outages also are being reported in the area.
See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here
See the WAAY 31 StormTracker radar here
Service will be restored as quickly as possible, said Todd Long, spokesman.
