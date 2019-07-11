Clear
Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, said Todd Long, spokesman.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in North Huntsville from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane.

Smaller outages also are being reported in the area.

