Huntsville Utilities reminding public to be cautious of gas leaks

Officials say natural gas is usually odorless, but they put a chemical in it that makes it smell.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 8:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Spring is just around the corner and if you plan to garden, Huntsville Utilities has a gentle reminder to be careful where you dig.

The company posted on social media Tuesday about a natural gas leak. The company says you can cause a leak if you accidentally dig into an underground gas line, which can put your entire neighborhood at risk.

"If you smell that rotten egg smell and you don't have rotten eggs anywhere in the vicinity, then you need to get out of the area. Don't try to use your cell phone, don't do anything that might create a spark, get away and then call 911," said Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities.

Officials say natural gas is usually odorless, but they put a chemical in it that makes it smell, so you can notice if there is a leak.

Before you dig, you should call the company's "811" hotline to request the locations of underground lines. 

