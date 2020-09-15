Huntsville Utilities on standby to provide Hurricane Sally relief

Several North Alabama agencies are on standby to help those who will be impacted by Hurricane Sally.

We learned one in Madison County is ready to help again, just about two weeks after they assisted with the recovery from Hurricane Laura.

WAAY-31 spoke with Huntsville Utilities to learn how they're preparing for this storm to hit Alabama.

Huntsville Utilities has a crew on standby and ready to go to the coast if called. But for now, it's a waiting game.

Huntsville Utilities spokesman Joe Gerhdes, said they regularly respond to calls for help during severe weather in neighboring states.

He said their team will not only help restore power but also help with moving downed trees and power lines.

Gerhdes said this storm will be different since they expect the biggest issue to be with flooding, so there may not be widespread power outages.

"Sally is not one of the more powerful storms we've seen recently and so it's going to be a reactive situation because probably not the entire area that's impacted by the storm will need help," he said.

Gerdhes told us any time they can help, they will.

At this point, there's no timeline for when they could be called to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally.