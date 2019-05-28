Huntsville Utilities monitoring weather to prevent heat-related outages

With North Alabama reaching record highs this weekend, we wanted to know how utility companies are faring, with air conditioners working overtime. Huntsville utilities said they've never had an outage in the area due to heat, and they've been watching the weather closely.

Cynthia Low enjoys fishing and being outdoors, but she's ready for some cooler weather.

"Well to me it's like August heat already in May. Too hot too soon. I hope we are having a heat wave break soon," she said.

Huntsville Utilities explained how the heat can drive up your utility bill.

"When you start talking about upper 90's your air condition is just going to run. Don't fight your HVAC. Set it to where you're okay and leave it there because then you're just working against your cooling equipment and that will cost you a lot of money," said Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities.

Huntsville Utilities told us maintaining service for all of its customers is important for extremely hot and cold days, and they work with the Tennessee Valley Authority to make sure the system doesn't get overloaded.

Just last week, they were put on notice by TVA that the heat was threat to the power grid.

"They put us all on notice just to let us know that if we have any of those customers that are called interruptibles that to put them on standby in case we get to a critical situation where we have to stop serving a place for a period of time in order to keep the grid stable," Gehrdes added.

Those interruptibles in our area are large industrial customers and Huntsville Utilities said it's never been forced to shut off their power.

"We've never had to actually call on the interuptables. We did warm up fast this year.But it is summer time in Alabama," Gehrdes said.

Low said she hopes the heat isn't here to stay.

"I'm not going to be very happy. I'm going to be waiting for fall," she added.

Huntsville utilities said last week's notice from TVA is the first they've received this year due to heat, and it's not unusual to get notice during the summer and it normally doesn't last too long.