Huntsville Utilities has extra crews on standby for severe weather

According to Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities, extra crews are currently on standby for Thursday evening's severe weather.

Gehrdes says customers should not try to report outages over social media, and should instead call Huntsville Utilities at 256-53-LIGHT.

"What makes this different than the last few times is now our trees have leaves, which means they put up more of a fight when the high winds come and are more likely to fall over or limbs to fall into lines," said Joe Gehrdes, Huntsville Utilities Community Relations Manager.

To see the Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, click HERE.