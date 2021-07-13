Huntsville Utilities spokesperson explains cause for massive power outage in downtown Huntsville

The lights are back on in downtown Huntsville after a massive power outage on Monday.

The utility now says the weekend weather played a role in what happened.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities said the main cause of Monday's outage was an equipment failure within the downtown Huntsville substation.

He said even though the light stayed on during strong thunderstorms Sunday evening, it sometimes take days for them to see an impact.

"Sometimes after storms, weather related events, you can have after effects where equipment may not fail during the actual weather event, but my fail later and that's was the case," said Gary Whitley, Huntsville Utilities Communications and Public Relations manager.

Gary Whitley with Huntsville Utilities said crews were able to identify, replace, and repair the equipment that led to an outage Monday afternoon.

It caused the power to go out less than twenty-four hours after storms led to a severe thunderstorm warning in Madison County on Sunday!

The outage impacted more than 28,000 customers for about thirty-five minutes.

Even though it was brief, Whitley says their goal is always want to prevent outages like this.

"We're continuing to strengthen our service reliability. We have deployed our broadband fiber project as part of our system maintenance, as well as we are wrapping up completion of our AMI metering infrastructure," said Gary Whitley, Huntsville Utilities Communications and Public Relations manager.

Whitley told me they try to have crews in place ahead of severe weather so they can respond as quickly as possible.