Huntsville Utilities crews temporarily suspending travel along Winchester Road

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 9:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officials say, on Wednesday, Huntsville Utilities crews will be doing work along Winchester Road, between Homer Nance Road and Riverton Road, as a part of the Winchester Road widening project, weather permitting.

According to Madison County, travel along Winchester Road will be temporarily suspended beginning at 10 p.m., continuing through the night. The work is expected to be completed no later than 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route during the road work.

