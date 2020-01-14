According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Hwy 72 south to Hampton Cove and from Hwy 431 east to Rock Cut Rd. Crews are working to restore power.
The cause of the outage is unknown but is likely related to the thunderstorms in the area.
Related Content
- Crews with Huntsville Utilities respond power outage in Gurley area
- Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities responding to Madison power outage
- Huntsville Utilities responds to Owens Cross Roads power outage
- Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages
- Huntsville Utilities says damage from lightning strikes caused power outages
- Huntsville Utilities: Power outages "likely associated with Tropical (Depression) Barry"
- Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities crews restore power to Southwest Madison Co.
- Crews start repaving near Gurley railroad crossings
Scroll for more content...