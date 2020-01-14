Clear
Crews with Huntsville Utilities respond power outage in Gurley area

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power after an outage in the Gurley area.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 6:02 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Hwy 72 south to Hampton Cove and from Hwy 431 east to Rock Cut Rd. Crews are working to restore power. 

The cause of the outage is unknown but is likely related to the thunderstorms in the area.

