Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Huntsville Utilities and the city of Huntsville's sewer department will close Clinton Avenue between Spragins Street and Jefferson Street to perform installation work.
Officials say the closure will last until approximately 4 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.
