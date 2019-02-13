Clear

Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue

MGN Online MGN Online

The closure will last from approximately 8:30 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Huntsville Utilities and the city of Huntsville's sewer department will close Clinton Avenue between Spragins Street and Jefferson Street to perform installation work.

Officials say the closure will last until approximately 4 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events