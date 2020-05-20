Huntsville Utilities closes portion of Sparkman Drive for gas maintenance

Huntsville Utilities is closing the outer westbound lane of Sparkman Drive between Moss Road and Pulaski Pike at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews will be performing gas maintenance work until 2 p.m.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you do drive through there, use caution.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
