Huntsville Utilities closes portion of Clinton Avenue for water main repair

Huntsville Utilities crews have closed the eastbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Hicks Place and Cemetery Street to repair a water main.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the turning lane during the work, which is expected to take between four and six hours.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
