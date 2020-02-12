Huntsville Utilities: Traffic lights not working at Discovery Drive, Enterprise Way

The traffic lights at Discovery Drive and Enterprise Way are currently not working due to maintenance being performed, Huntsville Utilities says.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. If you do travel through it, use caution and expect delays.
Right now, officials do not have an estimated time for when the maintenance will be completed.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
