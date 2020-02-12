Clear
Huntsville Utilities: Traffic lights not working at Discovery Drive, Enterprise Way

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 12:36 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The traffic lights at Discovery Drive and Enterprise Way are currently not working due to maintenance being performed, Huntsville Utilities says.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. If you do travel through it, use caution and expect delays.

Right now, officials do not have an estimated time for when the maintenance will be completed.

