Hundreds of people in Madison County are without power, which is likely thanks to weather impacted by Tropical Depression Barry, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Starting around 7:30 p.m., the utility company reported an outage in the City of Madison extending from Hughes Road east to Slaughter Road and Eastview Drive south to Madison Boulevard.

As of the publishing of this story, more than 1300 customers in that area were without power.

About 10 minutes later, Huntsville Utilities reported another outage in southwest Huntsville from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Sparkman Drive east to Triana Boulevard.

Between 201 and 1300 customers were impacted by that outage.

A few minutes later, a third outage was reported by the utlity company in northwest Huntsville from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road and from Blue Spring Road east to Memeorial Parkway.

Similarly to the other Huntsville outage, between 201 and 1300 customers were impacted there as well.

Huntsville Utilities said of all of the power outages that "The cause is likely associated with weather moving through the area related to Tropical Storm Barry."

Earlier on Sunday, Barry weakened to a tropical depression.

Huntsville Police also warned that a power pole fell in the roadway along University Drive near MidCity Huntsville. In a statement, they said the eastbound lanes were closed in order to fix the pole and advised drivers to use alternate routes.