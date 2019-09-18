UPDATE: As of 10:57am, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still on site working to determine the cause.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities reports that more than 1,000 customers are without power in the northwestern part of the city.
The outage is impacting customers from Old Monrovia Road south to Explorer Boulevard and from Providence Main Street east to Research Park Boulevard.
The cause is unknown at this time, said Todd Long, utilities spokesman.
Related Content
- Huntsville Utilities: Outage impacting more than 1,000 northwest Huntsville customers
- Huntsville Utilities reporting multiple power outages
- Huntsville Utilities responds to scattered power outages
- Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls
- Huntsville Utilities warning customers about disconnection threats
- Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers
- Huntsville Utilities says power restored to large portion of customers after massive outage
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities responding to Madison power outage
- Huntsville Utilities monitoring weather to prevent heat-related outages
- Huntsville Utilities: Power outages "likely associated with Tropical (Depression) Barry"
Scroll for more content...