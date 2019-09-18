Huntsville Utilities: Outage impacting more than 1,000 northwest Huntsville customers

UPDATE: As of 10:57am, service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still on site working to determine the cause.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities reports that more than 1,000 customers are without power in the northwestern part of the city.

The outage is impacting customers from Old Monrovia Road south to Explorer Boulevard and from Providence Main Street east to Research Park Boulevard.

The cause is unknown at this time, said Todd Long, utilities spokesman.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here