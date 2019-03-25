Huntsville U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks compares Democrats to Hitler, quotes Mein Kampf

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, blasted Democrats and the media for creating fake news against President Donald Trump during the Robert Mueller investigation.
He used the phrase “big lie,” a reference to Adolph Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf.” He also read from the book.
You can see video, which was posted to Brooks’ YouTube page with the title of “Rep. Brooks Blasts Socialist & Media Use of "Big Lie Propaganda Theory" in Russia Collusion Scam,” here:
