Huntsville Trader Joe's officially open for business, hundreds wait in line on first day

Custom artwork donning the walls of Huntsville's Trader Joe's.

The MidCity location opened its doors at 9 a.m. Thursday, making it the first Trader Joe's in North Alabama and the second in the state.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:02 PM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville officially has a Trader Joe's.

Hundreds of customers waited in line Thursday to get in to the store and do some grocery shopping.

Hundreds of customers waited in line Thursday to get in to the store and do some grocery shopping.

Shane Sieweke and his cousin arrived at the store 11 hours early, camping out overnight to be the first inside the newest location.

"We're freaking pumped," said Sieweke. "We cannot wait for them to open those doors. We're going to be grocery shoppers to the max."

Others started trickling in early Thursday morning. The line really started to stack up around 8 a.m. The Huntsville High School Marching Band serenaded shoppers while they waited to get inside.

"I first heard about Trader Joe's probably about two years ago - the rumor that it was coming," said customer Hannah McNice. "I had a Trader Joe's back home in North Carolina so I was really excited when it was coming here. I was super excited to get in line early this morning and I'm picking up all the favorites. I've got maple cookies, all the fall stuff, as well as some great, fresh produce and fresh flowers, of course."

Sieweke may have been the first customer inside the store; but, Brent Smith was the first to make a purchase: a gourd.

"I haven't been to a Trader Joe's before," said Smith. "This is my first time and I christened this Trader Joe's today with its first transaction."

The roughly 10,000 square-foot store has artwork specific to Huntsville, custom-drawn by employees.

The store's opening is part of over $500 million in private development in MidCity.

Trader Joe's in MidCity is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

