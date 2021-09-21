Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville Trader Joe’s announces opening date

Trader Joe's in MidCity District in Huntsville (Image from MidCity District's Facebook page)

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 12:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Trader Joe’s announced Tuesday that its Huntsville store will open Sept. 30 in MidCity.

According to a news release, the roughly 10,000 square-foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Huntsville Botanical Garden, the Cambron Covered Bridge, the Friendship Bridge in Big Spring Park, and the Saturn V rocket, and more.

The store says the store will donate 100% of unsold products that remain fit to enjoy to non-profit community organization as part of its Neighborhood Shares program.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 30, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events