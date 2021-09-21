Huntsville Trader Joe’s announces opening date

Trader Joe’s announced Tuesday that its Huntsville store will open Sept. 30 in MidCity.

According to a news release, the roughly 10,000 square-foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Huntsville Botanical Garden, the Cambron Covered Bridge, the Friendship Bridge in Big Spring Park, and the Saturn V rocket, and more.

The store says the store will donate 100% of unsold products that remain fit to enjoy to non-profit community organization as part of its Neighborhood Shares program.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 30, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.