Huntsville Tight End commits to FSU

It's been a weird spring for high school athletes, but sports are heating up as summer workouts start.

A Huntsville High football player made the most of the sports hiatus, comitting to an ACC power house program

In a state that screams "Roll Tide" or "War Eagle."

"I do have relatives that are Auburn, I have a mixed family," Huntsville Senior, Jackson West, said.

The Panther Tight End is taking his football talents to the sunshine state to play for Florida State.

His recruiting process turned virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop him from loving the Garnet and gold.

"You didn't really get to get on campus, you had to do virtual tours, so I didn't really have a problem with that." West said.

The three-port athlete, says playing basketball and baseball for the Panthers prepped him for college football.

"Definitely helps with injuries, so don't overuse a lot of muscles, you don't train the same group of muscles over and over," West added.

The future Seminole is back to work on the high school grid iron this week for the first time in months,

"The conditioning was a little rough," West said.

West said he is thankful for one more season with his boys in Huntsville, before it's off to play power five football.

"I know I'm going into good hands down there in Tallahassee."