Huntsville Special Populations Program partners with Top Golf

Huntsville's recreational program for people with special needs is celebrating a successful first year.

The Special Populations Program was created so the parks and recreation department could better serve people with adaptive needs. A short time ago, they celebrated at Top Golf. The program's organizer told us what you can expect, if your family could benefit.

"So this program is basically for all of the kids and adults in Huntsville with special needs. We do a lot of different special programs. Like Barbara, she's in our adaptive swim program. She swims every week with us. She's an amazing athlete and so our program is designed for everybody in Huntsville to have a recreational option," Tia Clayton, the Special Populations Recreation supervisor, said.

The program is offered to kids and adults with special needs, ranging from six years old to senior citizens. Top Golf will sponsor the group's second year.