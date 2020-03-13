Huntsville Senior Center closes because older people at higher risk for coronavirus

Coronavirus fears have caused Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center to close until April 6th.

The Executive Director decided to temporarily close the facility because elderly people are at greater risk of contracting the potentially deadly illness.

More than 400 people visit the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center every day.

And with cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama on Friday, the executive director said it was an immediate decision to close the facility because of the risk to older people.

The senior center will be closed for 3 weeks and will tentatively reopen on April 6th. The center says they will re-asses on the third week what date they will officially reopen once they see what the community conditions are.

In the meantime, Meals on Wheels and adult day care will still be open and making their rounds to people in the community. The Executive Director told me for the next 3 weeks they are closed, they plan on cleaning and sanitizing all rooms.

"No matter how many people take extra precautions, there's always going to be a few people who are going to come in sick thinking it's ok they'll get over it without realizing how they could jeopardize everyone else and our population at the senior center is the most vulnerable," Tom Glynn, the Executive Director at Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center.

The senior center tells us they are being proactive and want to protect the population that comes here because they are susceptible to the virus. They plan on monitoring statewide and national news on the community conditions.